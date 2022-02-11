MISSOULA, Mont. - Whether it was one less rose for that flower bouquet or the vase you wanted on backorder. The Bitterroot Flower shop in missoula says this year they were not going to let supply chain shortages ruin this Valentine's Day.
Instead, this year manager Marjorie Dula shares their new strategy, planning ahead to make sure they don't come up short, especially when it came to the popular gift, dozens of roses.
"Roses this year we've been pretty lucky we've been able to order lots of pretty roses and to make sure we were going to have them we had to split our orders up from different companies so that way if one company couldn't get them to us another could," said Dula.
And it worked as the valentine's favorite flower got here with plenty of time to spare.
"We've also had them shipping in everyday instead of one large shipment that way if something happened in the shipping line we would still have roses,' said Dula.
And with what they need to start, it's time to get to work especially as many of us may not know, Valentine's Day is the one of the busiest times for flower shops.
"Many people don't think about valentine's day until the day or two before and so I've been getting ready for it for 6 months but I fully expect people not to remember it until a couple of days ahead of time so we are ready for those people," said Dula.
Staff have been prepping bouquets to head out the door since Wednesday and they don't expect the rush to stop anytime soon. Bitterroot Flower Shop will be open outside their normal business hours as more orders pile in over in the coming days as we near closer to valentine's days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.