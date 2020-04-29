As Montana weather gets warmer the mountain snow starts to melt, and for folks in Missoula that means the potential for flooding as soon as this weekend.
Walking down the trail just off Tower Road you will notice one thing, the water is starting to rise and folks are starting to sand bag around their homes.
Sand bags Line the streets and are in piles on driveways because these bags are folks first line of defense when they see the signs of a flood.
"The river gets high it starts to come up out of the ground because the water table is actually rising then it starts running down hill," Tower Road Resident Tom Ernst said.
Ernst thinks back to two years ago when there was major flooding in his neighborhood.
"In 18 we needed waders cause there are low spots and the water is running fast," Ernst said.
But this years forecast is more forgiving, the National Weather Service said the peak is coming on Friday at just over 7 feet.
"it might affect the water table, might even come up above ground in low places, but I'm not panicking cause it doesn't look that bad," Ernst said.
Even though Ernst isn't worried, that doesn't mean he's not prepared.
"Just in case is having sand bags on hand so if it does come up we can put a perimeter around the house and I already have pumps from previous years," Ernst said.
Missoula county also wants to remind folks they can sign up for emergency alerts at SMART911.com to find out when floods could effect you.