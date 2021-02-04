MISSOULA -- Backpacks are usually filled with books, but the Montana Food Bank Network is using them for something different.
In an effort to help fight childhood hunger and food insecurity in Montana, MFBN is filling backpacks with food for students to bring home on the weekens.
In 2019, 15.9% of children in Montana didin't know where their nex meal would come from, but this program supports 131 schools across the state, helping around 5,000 students in need.
Each bag has breakfast, lunch and a snack for both Saturday and Sunday.
The Food Bank's Chief Program's Officer, Stephanie Staley, said on Friday, Feb. 5, they're asking anyone who wants to help, to take part in 'Jersey Day.'
"We're encouraging anyone who wants to support the Backpack Program to make a donation at mfbn.org and to then wear their favorite sports team jersey or favorite t-shirt throughout the day, to promote that awareness and just kind of engage in a fun way with the event," Staley said.
If you take part in 'Jersey Day,' you're encouraged to snap a picture in your jersey, and share it on social media with the hastags #406BackPack and #JerseyDay.
$5 will give one student a backpack, whereas $160 will give a student backpacks for the whole year.