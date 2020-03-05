Food bank gets solar panels, saved energy costs to help more in the community

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is going green, and saving several thousand dollars in energy costs that will then go back to helping others.
"Solar array will generate about $3,500 in savings for the food bank every single year, money that we're not spending on our energy bills and that's money we'll turn around and use to support and programs and buy food," Missoula Food Bank Executive Director Aaron Brock said.
The solar panels will generate enough electricity to power three to four family homes a year, according to food bank employees.
The panels will last for 25 years and during that time the solar panels are estimated to save nearly 570 tons of CO2, equivalent to someone driving a car more than a million miles.
Food bank employees say the solar panels are made possible by Northwestern Energy's renewable energy program with the help of the Treacy Foundation.
The racks that hold the panels are handmade, custom built and installed by Satic solar, a Missoula-based company. The business also donated 1,000 energy efficient light bulbs.
Food bank employees said they served 26,000 individuals last year, which is about a quarter of Missoula's population.