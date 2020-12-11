MISSOULA -- For many families in the rural parts of Montana, getting access to food assistance is a challenge.
That's why the Montana Food Bank Network is shipping meals to those in need, but right now they're boxing food in a place you might not expect -- an airport hanger.
Only staff have been allowed in the Food Bank since the pandemic started, but in order to get all the boxes packed, the Food Bank staff still needed volunteers.
That's when Neptune Aviation swept in to help. They offered the Food Bank an empty hanger, so that they could keep packing boxes with the help of volunteers.
Agency Resource Coordinator for the Montana Food Bank Network, Eric Luongo, said the company landed them the perfect spot.
"If we didn't have a place, a space to build these boxes, we couldn't keep the program going. Having these collaborations and partnerships within Missoula is so valuable and we couldn't do it without them," Luongo said.
Events and Communications Coordinator for the Montana Food Bank Network, Taylor Flores, said the program important especially during the holidays.
"With the holidays, people are spending a little bit more money so it's either Christmas presents or food and you definitely need to eat, but if we're able to take just that little burden off of the family, it's just so nice," Flores said.
She added that they have around 2,000 boxes ready to be handed out.
The Food Bank has to be out of the hanger by the new year, so Flores said they're looking for a new space to work out of starting in March.
If you have any ideas, contact the Food Bank to let them know.