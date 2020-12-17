A total of $290,000, that is how much Paynewest Insurance donated to food banks across Montana, including right here in Missoula.
Volunteers at the Missoula Food Bank fill bags of food to be given out. Not only do they have to pre-packages food now, because of the pandemic, they have to prepare even more of it.
"This has been the busiest year in our organizational history and we have served about 30% more people than we did the year before because so many of our neighbors were struggling. This donation helps us end the year really strong," Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank Aaron Brock said.
The Missoula Food Bank received a $75,000 donation this week from Paynewest.
"It feels good knowing that we can help but I'd encourage others to donate to foodbanks or to any non profit they cant go out and hold fundraisers right now," Paynewest C.O. Kyle Lingscheit said.
And the food banks are really appreciative, especially because this is the largest non-restricted gift they have ever received.
"So it'll help with all the normal costs we have, so that's a lot of food purchase, but its also keeping the lights on in this building, and its paying our staff who deliver our other programs like the empower place," Brock said, "This is a really big deal it was completely unexpected when I got a call from Kyle, I'm glad I was sitting down."
But Missoula was only one of many food banks who got the call.
"From Whitefish, to Kalispell to all the way down 93 and then out in Eastern Montana, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, all of them," Lingscheit said.
Paynewesnt ended up donating $500,000 total between Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Helping communities through out the pacific northwest.
"We are really confident in our ability to turn around and do good thing for our neighbors all across our community with this incredible support," Brock said.