MISSOULA, Mont. - The inaugural Food Truck Festival is happening Friday, May 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ogren Park.

Food trucks at the event, hosted by Cancer Support Community Missoula, will be competing against each other.

There will be games and activities for all ages.

The Food Truck Festival will be happening rain or shine with plenty of cover and tents.

Attendance for the event is free.