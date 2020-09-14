As Vice President Mike Pence rallies for Republican candidates for office in Belgrade, a former Republican Strategist whose worked with President George W. Bush offers some perspective on the 2020 general election.
ABC FOX Montana spoke with John Pudner, the current president of Take Back Action Fund, who in years past, worked with President George W. Bush and Mitt Romney. He said he often visits Montana for work.
There are only 50 days until Americans decide who controls the presidency.
"What a race, clearly, [Joe] Biden's had the edge for a while and will," Pudner said. "But it has been tightening."
Voters will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, just a few votes shy of being flipped to the democrats.
"[The Montana senate race is] one of the big races that could determine whose in charge," Pudner said.
He thinks both the presidential election and Montana's senate race will be one to watch.
"Montana's always been ground zero for money and politics issues."
Pudner said he's concerned about foreign donations in Montana senate race, and wants candidates to be aware of where their donations are coming from.
"You got to ask questions to these vendors [who donate to campaigns], you got to be careful, you could be getting corrupt money, foreign money."
Many Montanans voted by mail in the June primary elections, which brought a surge in voter turnout. The governor gave election officials across Montana permission to move forward with the vote-by-mail option in November.
Pudner thinks no matter what the outcome of the election, people on both sides may not be pleased with the results.
"'The left' could say, well 'the right' suppressed votes, really Trump didn't get reelected. Or 'the right' could say 'oh you stole votes through mail in voting.' We could have a crisis," Pudner said.