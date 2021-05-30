MISSOULA, Mont. - An ATV accident early Saturday morning near Clearwater has left one dead.
The individual reportedly succumbed to his injuries following the accident.
Sheriff and Coroner, T.J. McDermott identified the decedent as 24-year-old Jesse D. Sims from Stevensville.
University of Montana Grizzly Athletics said in a release that the UM Department of Athletics and the Grizzly football program are mourning the loss of Sims, a former Grizzly defensive lineman.
"Grizzly Athletics is stunned by the news of Jesse's passing. We all feel a sense of shock and sadness. He was an outstanding representative of his community and this university. Jesse was loved by so many and we join with all of them in mourning this tremendous loss. He will be missed," said director of athletics Kent Haslam.
According to the release, Sims was named Montana's "Offseason MVP" in 2016 for his work in the weight room, and had recently graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in health and human performance. Since graduating, he had begun a career as a strength coach for young student-athletes in Missoula.
“As you can imagine, the family and friends of this young man are experiencing deep loss,” Missoula County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “Please keep them in your continued thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”
