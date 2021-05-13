Former Lady Griz Coach Rob Selvig recognized with Spirit of Montana commendation

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte this week recognized longtime University of Montana Women’s Basketball Coach Rob Selvig with his Spirit of Montana commendation.
Nominated by a former athlete, Selvig was recognized for his trailblazing legacy in women’s basketball, as stated in a press release.
“A pioneering coach, Coach Selvig’s legacy in women’s basketball is towering,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The athletes he believed in and empowered inspired countless Montanans, particularly girls and young women, to love the game of basketball.”
He continued, “As Montanans, we’re fortunate to have witnessed Coach Selvig build an impressive legacy, and to have taken part in the excitement as the Lady Griz made their mark on women’s college basketball.”
For 38 years, Rob Selvig coached and mentored athletes on the University of Montana’s women’s basketball team.
He collected 865 career wins and 24 conference championships.
The governor’s Spirit of Montana commendation recognizes Montanans for their accomplishments, dedication, or service.
