MISSOULA, Mont. – Four former employees of the University of Montana have filed a lawsuit accusing the university of sex discrimination.
A complaint was filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday, on behalf of former employees Catherine Cole who served as the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Strategic Communications, Barbara Koostra, the former Director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman, a tenured associate processor in UM's School of Social Work, and Rhondie Voorhees, the former Dean of Students.
The lawsuit says the university has “long fostered and encouraged a culture, and the resulting actions, that ‘on the basis of sex’ denied female employees the benefits of their long dedication to UM’s educational programs.”
The complaint calls attention to previous sexual discrimination, and the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Education 2012 investigations into the school’s handling of sexual assaults on campus, and violations of Title IX.
The women allege when Seth Bodnar took over as president of the university in 2017, unequal treatment of women continued. “For professional women at UM, their already limited paths to professional success soon narrowed.”
The University of Montana and Montana University System issued the following joint statement: “The University of Montana and Montana University System strongly believe these claims are baseless and without merit. We look forward to vigorously defending our institutions in court. The University of Montana is committed to providing a working and learning environment that is free from all forms of discrimination.”