Former UM Lady Griz basketball head coach sues UM

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. Snow bands will continue to develop and move over the Interstate 90 corridor from Frenchtown to Bearmouth through the evening hours. These bands will also impact the S curves on Highway 93 from Missoula to Lolo. Rapidly changing road conditions and very low visibility can be expected under these bands. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&