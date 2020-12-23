MISSOULA - The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will continue its Christmas Eve tradition by hosting 'Lantern Tours Greatest Hits' virtually.
The living history program will revisit favorite scenes from previous years, including one at St. Michael's Church during the 1918 flu pandemic.
The scenes are from five different periods in Missoula history and show how they celebrated the holidays during that time. Executive Director of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Matt Lautzenheiser said the program connects the past with the present.
"I think it helps us appreciate our own holidays when we get the chance to see how people have done it in the past," Lautzenheiser said. "My hope is that it maybe gives people some new ideas and some new traditions they can celebrate."
The event is free, but donations will be accepted. The event will stream live on the museum's Facebook and website at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. Lautzenheiser said they will have the recording of the performances up on their website afterwards. For more information on how to stream, click here.