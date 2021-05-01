MISSOULA, Mont. - Like many non-profits, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula took a hit financially over the last year.
Staff say the museum's steam engine is the last of its kind in the entire country. That's why they're asking for your help to restore it.
Last summer, they got it started for the first time in 70 years. To continue the restoration, the engine needs a boiler tube.
However, it's not just the engine that needs support.
The museum's Development and Communications Director, Jessie Rogers, said the funds will support many projects.
"We also have some really important projects at the museum, like finishing our ADA accessible ramp so that people of all abilities can access their history in the lumberman's library car," Rogers said.
While all of the museum's events were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the museum was still able to provide important resources and perspective for the community, including information about the 1918 flu pandemic.
"Being able to answer that to the best of our ability really helped people say, 'okay, our country, our world, our nation has been through tough times before, we can get through this together,'" she said.
Rogers looks forward to being able to welcome the community back together.
On Monday, May 3, the museum will reopen for the first time in nearly a year, just in time for the Missoula Gives fundraising campaign.
"2020 was still not a great year for our fundraising efforts. So, we're really looking forward to Missoula Gives giving us that financial incentive to kick off 2021 and get back open," she said.
The fundraiser takes place online May 6 and 7.
Donors can choose to support many of Missoula's non-profits.