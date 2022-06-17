Fort Missoula to hold Juneteenth celebration

MISSOULA, Mont. - Throughout the week, the Missoula community's recognized the 125th anniversary of the all-black 25th infantry, the Buffalo Soldiers, and their historical bike ride from Missoula to St. Louis. Looking ahead, the festivities will close out this Sunday with a Juneteenth celebration, honoring the end of slavery.

Juneteenth became a national holiday just last year, and this weekend's event at Fort Missoula is the first large, public celebration of this size for the holiday in the area.

At the fort, there'll be a reenactment reading of the general order proclaiming slaves are free, presentations by historians about the importance of the holiday, live music from the Missoula City Band and food trucks.

Arlen Hall lives in Missoula and runs a non-profit getting the BIPOC community outdoors. He explained why everyone is invited this Sunday.

“It’s important to celebrate Juneteenth everywhere in the United States," Hall said. "It’s not a black holiday. This is a significant part of history in the United States. We should be proud of ourselves and say, ‘We realize and we decided to make a difference for Black Americans."

While Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery, this weekend's festivities will share a special emphasis on the impacts made by the Buffalo Soldiers right here in Missoula with a special museum exhibit, tours and a musical tribute.

Fort Missoula's Juneteenth celebration takes places Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.