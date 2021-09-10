Fort Owen State Park gate

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Fort Owen State Park and the Friends of Fort Owen are hosting a “mud party” on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park (99 Fort Owen Ranch Road in Stevensville).

The free, public event will include education stations that focus on the art and science of making adobe bricks, a rare building material in Montana. According to a release you can meet soil scientists and adobe and historic preservation experts and even try building a brick yourself.

Visitors will also find information about Major John Owen's life and his role in building the fort and its adobe walls in the 1850s.

Fort Owen State Park is open daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 

For more information about the park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/fort-owen.

