MISSOULA, Mont. - Some special volunteers are returning to the classroom after having to find new ways to help out from afar for the last year.
Foster Grandparents is a Missoula Aging Services program. They play an important role in Missoula schools. They're placed in different classrooms and help teachers by providing students with more one-on-one attention.
One foster grandparent heading back to school is Orrin Johnson. To his second graders, he's known as Grandpa J.
Grandpa J is a busy man. As a foster grandparent, he serves as a crossing guard in the mornings, helps pack lunches at the food bank and also helps tutor at St. Joseph Elementary and Middle School in things like fifth grade math and second grade reading.
During the pandemic, he wasn't able to be in the classroom, so he spent even more time at the food bank and still served as a crossing guard.
After he was fully vaccinated, he was finally able to return to the classroom. He said that's his favorite part.
"I just love working with kids," Johnson said. "I remember what it was like being a kid. I don't know, for some reason, maybe I never grew up. It's just fun working with kids."
Grandpa J's been a foster grandparent for about five years.
After he retired from being a paraeducator, he couldn't imagine sitting around and doing nothing.
"I love doing it," he said. "I love being active. I get cabin fever if I'm home too much. It keeps me active and I think it keeps me young."
He laughed as he shared some of the things his students have said to him. At the end of the day, he said, he probably gets more out of the program than the students.
"I think I learn as much as the kids do," Johnson said. "They teach me a lot, as well. Being around kids, helping the classroom teachers, there's nothing greater."
Grandpa J shared the teachers and students he works with feel like family and he couldn't be happier to be back in the classroom.
For more information on the Foster Grandparent program, click here.