MISSOULA, Mont. - The Jeannette Rankin Foundation is encouraging the public to “Vote for Jeannette!” to feature Jeannette Rankin on the American quarter.
At this time, the U.S. Mint is gathering rolling nominations from the public for 20 American women to be honored on coins issued under the American Women Quarters Program, a partnership of the National Women's History Museum, the Smithsonian Institution American Women's History Initiative and the Bipartisan Women's Caucus.
Maya Angelou, an acclaimed writer, and Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, will be the first women stamped on the program’s quarters.
“By nominating Rankin to be featured on the American quarter, the foundation seeks to memorialize and celebrate Rankin’s enduring legacy as the first American woman elected to the U.S. Congress and her lifelong dedication to women’s rights and world peace,” the Jeannette Rankin Foundation wrote in a release.
“Jeannette Rankin’s legacy continues to inspire women and communities to strive to better their worlds,” said Karen Sterk, CEO of the Jeannette Rankin Foundation. “We would be humbled for the public to join us in nominating Jeannette for the American Women Quarters program. Together, we can honor her significant role in our country’s history and inspire more people with her story.”
To “Vote for Jeannette!” for the American quarter and learn more, you can visit the Jeannette Rankin Foundation’s website here.
More on Jeannette from the Jeannette Rankin Foundation’s release:
A trailblazer in the women’s suffrage movement, Rankin served two terms in the U.S. Congress from 1917 - 1919 and 1941 - 1943, representing Montana and infamously voting against both world wars. Rankin passed away in 1973, having lived much of her later life in Athens, Ga. and continuing her dedication to education, peace and the well-being of women and children. The Jeannette Rankin Foundation was created shortly after her death with proceeds from Rankin’s estate to provide scholarships and support for low-income women ages 35 and older so that they may build better lives through post-secondary education. Today, the foundation has awarded $3.6 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 women across the country.