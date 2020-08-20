Four shops moving into Southgate Mall, estimated to bring 100+ new jobs to Missoula

While online shopping continues to grow, the Southgate Mall manager said business is doing well. In fact, several shops will be moving in soon.
The sound on construction will be a bit of a norm for shoppers at Southgate mall.
Economists report in the first quarter of 2020, online sales bummed up more than 10 percent. Southgate Mall manager Tim Winger said despite online sales booming, business at Southgate is doing well.
"When we reopened, we weren't sure what to expect but sales have been very strong," Winger said.
Strong enough that in the next few weeks, Lululemon, an apparel company will open a pop-up.
Noodle Express, which used to operate in the mall, will reopen again next to Fuzziwigs.
Winger said Ko Sushi and Ramen will be operating in the mall in the coming months and the biggest shop to come, Scheels All Sport.
"It's considered an anchor store. It will be our largest anchor at this point. I know it will be over 100 new jobs. That's exciting," Winger said.
Right now, about 25 to 35 percent of shops at Southgate mall is under local ownership according to Winger.
He said the growth at Southgate mall wouldn't be possible without the people.
"We appreciate the support from the community, the region and we're excited to move forward," Winger said.