MISSOULA, Mont. - The City's need for more housing is still a major problem, but one downtown hotel plans to add another option for people wanting to make Missoula their home.
The Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown plans to add four stories on top of the hotel, which would hold 28 condos or luxury residences.
The hotel's majority owner, Charles McDermid, came up with the idea about six months ago. But Holiday Inn was originally built with wood, so adding four stories on top of the building took some extra thought.
"So, I thought, well, 'let's build a steel and concrete cage above the building,'" McDermid said.
That idea was supported by structural engineers.
The expansion will add 48-hundred square feet with condos or 'luxury residences,' a new restaurant, and a rooftop bar open to the public.
"At the rooftop bar, there will be a full bar, there will be two whirlpool spas, to provide two different temperatures," McDermid said.
He said the expansion will also help bring revenue into Missoula and Downtown Missoula businesses.
"We're supporting local businesses, we're supporting tax revenues, and we feel that this will be money coming into Missoula that would not otherwise be in Missoula," he said.
McDermid said upscale hotels like the Five Seasons are adding luxury residents to their hotels. So, to better fit in, the Holiday Inn will be re-branded to 'voco,' which is an international hotel brand owned by Intercontinental Hotels Group.
Construction is projected to cost about $21 million dollars, not including soft costs like architecture or real estate commissions.