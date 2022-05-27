MISSOULA, Mont. - Franklin neighborhood volunteer is partnering with the city of Missoula, to bring some changes to the baseball field at Franklin Park.

Craig Myers, known as the neighborhood baseball coach, says he's been eyeing this field to give back to his franklin community. So now in partnership with Missoula city, he wants to bring some of those much-needed upgrades and year-round landscape maintenance.

"The home plate area needs to be centered and leveled and shaped, same with the pitchers mount, second base in on as pitcher mount that needs to leveled and taken out,” said Myers.

As this park is known to be highly used in the summer months... Myers says these upgrades assure players can safely run and slide, just like he did growing up.

"I want to give kids the franklin kids that same chance where they can ride their bikes to the park, play some baseball together and learn the game on their own, they don't always need to have coaches but I do know if we upgrade this facility, it will become more attractive for kids to come out here on their own,” said Myers.

Myers says he hopes to see some movement out on the field by the end of the summer, and assures me he'll be teaming up with city until then to get this project going for our fellow rookie league players.

Myers spoke with Missoula city earlier today and tells me no timeline is set for these changes to start, but says the future looks promising for kids here in the franklin to get the baseball they deserve.