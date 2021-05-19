- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — Residents of the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood in Missoula will be happy to know that the City is working to make their streets safer, after a study showed high-speed traffic and too many accidents into the area.
Resident, Bruce Grant, said he sees people speed through the area all the time.
"They'll just go so fast, 'bout 35. Sometimes you can hear them [go] about 40 miles an hour,” Grant said.
Schilling Street will get traffic calming circles at the intersections of 5th St., 13th St., Strand Ave. and Sussex Ave.
Kemp Street will have the same circles at 4th St, 12th St., Burlington Ave. and Central Ave.
The City’s Senior Transportation Planner, Ben Weiss, said the circles are more cost effective than round-a-bouts.
"Instead of a full-circle with concrete curb and all of the engineering that's involved, we're really just making these circles out of paint and signs and plastic delineators,” Weiss said.
Resident, Frank Prazma, said these efforts are long overdue, but he’s happy it’s happening.
"It kinda makes me feel a whole lot better. Knowing that our children are going to be a little more safer in their bicycle activity through[out] the day,” Prazma said.
Schilling Street will also get bulb-outs at multiple intersections to create safer pedestrian access.
Kemp will get new four-way stops at 10th St. and North Avenue.
Weiss said the quick-build safety measures are part of the City’s new Neighborhood Traffic Management program that aims to make neighborhood streets safer for everyone.
The City is hosting a virtual meeting, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the projects plans.
Residents of the area are invited to join via Zoom. See link below:
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
