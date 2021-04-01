Free community fridge opens in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A group is making sure their neighbors don't go hungry in a new laid-back way, with a free community fridge.
The whole idea of this project is 'take what you need, leave what you can.'
This community fridge is a place where Missoulians can help each other out by providing access to food, fresh produce and personal hygiene items.
It's open to anyone and everyone.
It's a sister project of the Montana Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Mutual Aid Fund, a fund created by people of color for people of color that's powered by the entire community. The mutual aid fund was receiving a lot of requests for groceries that they weren't able to fill, because they had to prioritize other requests like rent and medical bills.
The fridge is an answer to those requests and makes it easier for people to donate and get food while also bringing a spirit of togetherness to the Missoula community.
Organizer Anna Majerus said she hopes this does more than just feed her neighbors.
"I'm hoping this fills in some gaps," Majerus said. "For me, I really hope it fosters more of a sense of community, because unhoused folks and marginalized people, who this is also targeting, are still part of our community. We're trying to foster a little more involvement."
The community fridge is located on Kensington Avenue near the corner of Kemp Street in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood.
Now, the group is working to build a community pantry that will go up on the north side of town.
If you'd like to donate, please follow these guidelines:
- Only donate unexpired, unopened food items.
- Please no half-eaten leftovers, or anything that you wouldn't personally consume.
- Avoid refreezing foods that have already been thawed.
- Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene products can be left outside of the fridge.
- MEAT: Please avoid raw meat. If you are donating meat, please place in a freezer.
- PRODUCE: Bundle, wrap in paper towel and/or paper bag. Keep meat and produce separate.
- BREAD/BAKED GOODS/SANDWICHES: Individually package, and cover entirely.
- PRE-MADE MEALS: List all ingredients and date food was prepared. Prepare with a mask and gloves, and decontaminate food between the donation site, and where it was prepared. Use clean, sturdy containers that completely seal.
For more information on this project, follow @missoula.community.free.fridge on Instagram.