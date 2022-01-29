MISSOULA, Mont. - Starting tomorrow Montanans will be able to order at home COVID tests from the state government, free of charge.
Missoula's office of emergency management is hosting a drive-thru event for families to pick up one of the 26,00 at-home rapid antigen test kits set aside just for Missoula county residents.
Starting tomorrow from 10 am to 7 pm at the Fort Missoula Regional Park. Residents can pick up their own COVID tests kits, something officials say many people have been struggling to find for the past few weeks.
"The high case numbers we're seeing within our community we know everyone is not getting access to a test, whether they're trying to schedule a pcr test, a traditional doctors office or the health department, or trying to find these at-home tests, and so we're really trying to get these tests out into the community as quickly as we can, " said Adriane Beck, Director of Missoula office of Emergency Management.
Starting tomorrow, each household can pick one test kit with 2 tests inside.
City officials say these tests couldn't have come at a better time to meet the increased demand for COVID testing right now.
"It gives you options to monitor yourself for symptoms as soon as those symptoms develop, being able to test and know that you have COVID so you can begin isolating much quicker than having to go out and about to the stores trying to find a COVID test," said Beck.
Emergency management says there will be signage posted to tell drivers where to go to pick up your free tests. You are also asked to remain in your car for everyone's safety.
For those not living in Missoula, more and more test kit distribution sites are expected to be set up by the state in the coming weeks -- even if you live in one of the less populated areas of Montana.
- Missoula: - Sunday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fort Missoula Park.
- Frenchtown: Sunday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Frenchtown fire station. Station 1.
- Clinton: Sunday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clinton fire station.
- Seeley Lake: By appointment, call (406) 677-2400, Seeley Lake fire station.
