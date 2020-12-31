MISOULA -- If you're a dog owner and need some help with training your pet, the Humane Society of Western Montana has your back.
The Humane Society started offering free, virtual training, since they can't offer in-person classes due to COVID-19.
Behavior Manager for the organization, Tiff Shao, is a certified professional dog trainer and helps teach the classes.
"Our mission is focused on helping pets and their people." We were just brainstorming ideas of how can we continue to bring our behavior and training services to people, when we're not offering our in person classes right now," Shao said.
One class focuses on puppy training and the other gives tips for training adult dogs.
"We're going to cover a huge array of topics and people will learn things as broad as 'come when you call' tips, or puppy socialization," Shao said.
With a few dogs of her own, including a puppy, Shao said she can relate to people trying to train their dogs.
"Even though I'm a professional, I'm tired, and I get stressed and I make mistakes and I need to wake up in the middle of the night to do that potty break and there are accidents too," she said.
Shoe said she hopes participants can learn from her mistakes.
"I love to share that I'm not perfect, but I also trouble-shoot a lot and I'm hoping that my experience can help make other peoples experiences easier too," Shao said.
Participants can watch the virtual trainings every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. on the Humane Society of Western Montana's Facebook page.