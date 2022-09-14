MISSOULA, Mont. - Businesses and officials are bracing themselves for a possible nationwide strike from the freight railroad companies and their unions as contract negotiations are still up in the air.

The question many of us are asking ourselves is what happens if certain railroads are paused, especially since Montana businesses heavily rely on two of the seven largest transport rail companies, Union Pacific and BNSF.

Some railroads are already bracing themselves for the worst if no agreement is met by the end of this week. Workers are asking for the ability to take time off without being penalized.

In a statement, the Railroad Workers United Labor Coalition stated the following:

"We have attendance policies that have gotten more and more and more draconian. That offer very, very little leeway for workers who need to take time off for doctor's appointments, for time with family, to be rested, said Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the railroad workers united labor coalition.

Starting this week, all the major railroads put a hold on shipments of hazardous materials to ensure that dangerous chemicals wouldn't be stranded along the tracks if there is a strike. “

We reached out to BNSF and Union Pacific for any updates about where negotiations stand right now and have not heard back.

Right now, the Biden administration is scrambling to develop a plan to use trucks, ships, and planes to try to keep most crucial chemicals and other goods moving, if the railroads stop rolling from those worker strikes which we could see come Friday.