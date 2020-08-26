FRENCHTOWN - The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is helping kids go back to school by having masks available to kids who need one.
FRFD will be near the Alberton Schools the morning of August 26 and near the Frenchtown South Campus on August 27th. The will also be reminding drivers that school is back in session.
If you miss the firefighters near the schools but would still like a mask, there will be some available at Station 1 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check, call 406-626-5791.