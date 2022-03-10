MISSOULA, Mont. - Organization Friends of the Irish Studies in the West is bringing their history, culture, and heritage to Missoula.
What started with one group hoping to share their stories with a neighbor, turned into creating a space at the University of Montana to share more than just the history of our Irish communities.
One member of friends of the Irish studies, Traolach O Riordain, shares how they're pushing their efforts to creating and continuing on the traditions of the Irish studies curriculum, by discussing the heritage that lives through our state.
"We go from generation to generation and our connection with Ireland, we're renewed by a constant flow of immigrants where certain groups were in the community and we had to preserve our culture and our identity," said Riordain.
And their doing just that by bringing their spirit through gathering all year long from concerts, education, to hearing from community speakers all year long.
"Here we have this community and you have people that are not even living here in Montana that are supporting this organization but you are bringing them together and once you bring them together you can develop, build, and create other things, things that you thought were not possible 20 years ago," said Riordain.
One of those being the statewide Irish festivities this time each year. Something Montanans have been a part of since the very beginning.
When you bring that group of people and that energy and that creativity, it gives a chance for kids to dance, it gives them a chance to play and participate in Irish sports and go to a St. Patricks' Day parade and celebrations, Irish festivals and it's a very enriching experience"
Celebrations kick off this weekend with a day jam-packed with Irish-themed festivities as we near closer to St. Patricks' Day.
