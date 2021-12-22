MISSOULA, Mont. - A former Missoula County Public Schools employee has been charged with two felonies after an investigation looked into a sexual intercourse without consent offense.
The investigation looked into Jordan Graves, who worked for Missoula County Public Schools and attended church groups before leaving Montana in January of 2012.
According to the Missoula Police Department (MPD), the investigation was led by Detective Connie Brueckner, who referred the case to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for charging.
At this time, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office has charged Graves with Sexual Assault and Sexual Intercourse without Consent, both felonies.
Anyone who witnessed Graves’ behavior is asked to contact Detective Connie Brueckner at (406) 552-6286 or bruecknerc@ci.missoula.mt.us.