MISSOULA, Mont. - Disney on Ice cast members Justin Hergett and Sydney Kosiak were just getting the hang of being partners when the pandemic hit, pausing their tour.
After being sent home, they decided to enroll at the University of Montana. Hergett grew up skating at Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula and Kosiak decided to trade in the east coast for mountains so her and Hergett could continue working together and become a better pair.
Now, how did this partnership start? Well, that's something that deserves its own Disney movie.
"Funny story, I went to Christmas at her house and we were like a brand-new couple at the time," Hergett said. "Her dad goes, 'can you lift her?' I had a little bit of pairs experience, and said, 'I bet I could.' So, I put her up in a lift, and she was like, 'I think this is something I want to keep doing.' And we started learning on tour and just started learning off YouTube videos and other pair teams around us. The trust thing just comes as a part of it. We do some really scary things and she's had to trust me a lot."
They shared their time together at UM has been really nice. They live in the dorms, so they took advantage of the ice rink on the oval everyday while it was open.
"Honestly, it's like when you see the classic figure skating movie, and they're out on the rink and there's snowfall," Kosiak said. "Honestly, it's magical, and I hate saying that, but it is. Just seeing the clock tower and all the buildings around it. It was perfect."
They're actually able to practice pairs and put in more time together now that they aren't on tour, which has been a silver lining of the pandemic.
However, they are excited to get back to traveling as soon as they can.