MISSOULA -- It's almost time for the University of Montana's 2022 graduating class to turn their tassels and become alumni.

For Kwanele Khumalo, it's a long-awaited day.

"I've always been up for challenges. I've always been up for something new," Khumalo said.

'Something new' meant moving to the U.S. after growing up in South Africa.

"Talked to my mom, 'hey, do you think this is a great idea?' She's like, 'you're an adult. If you want to go, go,'" he said.

And at just 19-years-old, that's exactly what he did. He worked at Goodwill and even a year in construction, but he quickly realized it wasn't for him.

"I don't like physical work. It's hard," he said laughing. "I don't want to do this for the rest of my life, so I need to figure something else out," he said to himself during that time.

He wound up in Montana and decided to enroll at the University of Montana, and now, he's pursuing a career in Computer Programming.

"It's not something I thought I would ever do, or even show an interest in. I didn't even know it existed," he said.

He recently became a U.S. citizen, and will graduate with a degree in Media Arts.

But getting to where he is now wasn't easy. He was determined to walk away without student loans, so that sometimes meant taking, and paying for just one class at a time, while working multiple jobs.

"Seeing that money leave the bank account, that kind of hurts," he laughed. "But I look back now and I'm like, 'you know what? It hurts a lot less than having to look back and to pay all those student loans,'" he said.

Despite all the challenges, he said he wouldn't change anything.

"Don't try to take the easy way out, 'cause sometimes the easiest way out is the toughest way long-term," he said.

He now has a wife and two kids and works for Submittable in Missoula.

On Saturday, he'll become a UM alum.