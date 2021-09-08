Front and Main Street to convert to two ways, project open house planned

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula agency is looking to move a section of downtown in a new direction, literally.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is planning to convert one way streets Front and Main to two ways.
Its in effort to improve traffic and make the Kiwanis park and neighborhood more accessible.
Bailey Durnell works on Front Street. She said she doesn't notice the traffic too much. Instead, she has another concern.
"I don't really know what I think about it other than I hope they preserve parking rather than taking away more parking like some of the more recent projects have done," Durnell said.
The project also includes adding a light to the Front Street and Madison intersection, and potentially creating a one-way entrance on Hartman Street.
However, that part isn't a done deal yet.
The Redevelopment Agency is hosting an open house Thursday, September 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library. They'll listen to ideas and share more information about the plan.
The final design will be completed early next year and then will move forward when funding becomes available.
