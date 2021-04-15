MISSOULA, Mont. - A fundraiser has been set up for a woman who was injured after being hit by a car driving without headlines the wrong way on the Russell Street Bridge.
The GoFundMe for Miranda looks to help pay for medical expenses, vehicle expenses and to pay for everyday life expenses like groceries and rent.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff, the car that struck Miranda’s car were driving the wrong way at a high speed with their headlights off when the incident happened.
Miranda’s GoFundMe says the driver was not insured.
You can find more information and donate to the GoFundMe here.