KALISPELL, Mont. - A fundraiser has been set up for a Missoula Smokejumper who was injured.
According to the GoFundMe organized by the Missoula Smokejumper Welfare Fund and posted to the South Kalispell Fire Department Facebook, Jackson Spooner was involved in an accident while parachuting to a fire outside Pray, Montana.
“Jackson is currently in the hospital in Billings awaiting surgery,” the fundraiser page says. “He sustained several injuries, the most serious injury being a fractured pelvis. The doctors are expecting him to fully recover, but it will be a long and painful process.”
The fundraiser says Jackson will not be able to fight fires the rest of the season, meaning he will have limited income during his recovery.
If you would like to donate, you can do so on the GoFundMe here.