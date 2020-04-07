Fundraisers for food service workers, meals for healthcare workers

It's been nearly three weeks since restaurants moved to carry-out only, taking a hit to food industry workers. On "Take-Out Tuesday," one Missoula business is raising funds for their employees they temporarily laid-off.
Colleen Powers, the owner of Rumour restaurant on Stephens Avenue, said before the public health crisis, they employed about 28 people. Since the transition to take-out only, they had to cut staff to about 11 employees and close on Saturdays and Sundays.
Powers said it's been tough to lay-off her Rumour employees, who she calls her family, so she set up a GoFundMe account with all proceeds going to those temporarily laid off.
"We're all in this together and if we help on another, and help each other out, we're all going to get through this," Powers said. "By supporting your local businesses, it is only going to make us a stronger community."
Powers is encouraging people in the community to support local restaurants on Take-Out Tuesday. Rumour can also sell alcohol for carry-out.
In addition to Powers' fundraiser, another GoFundMe in Missoula is taking place called "feeding the front lines" that allows people to donate to provide meals from locally owned-and-operated restaurants, for healthcare workers.
Engel and Volkers Western Frontier started the GoFundMe and donated $600 to feed healthcare workers three days a week.
For the link to donate to Rumour restaurant employees click here.
For the link to feed healthcare workers click here.