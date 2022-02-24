MISSOULA, Mont. - Today, Missoula County commissioners discussed the future of the historic Maclay Bridge that crosses the bitterroot river. Efforts to improve roads in the area have been underway for some time as part of the South Avenue Bridge Project, but it does not include what to do with the bridge, itself.
After much deliberation between county commissioners and locals they couldn't come to a decision whether to restore, remove, or leave the bridge as is.
"It's tough because this issue is so contentious and people have so much on the line that there are folks who live right next to the maclay bridge and people who live right next to the south avenue bridge and their lives are going to be profoundly affected by what happens to this," said county commissioner, Josh Slotnick.
The Maclay Bridge which sits between North Avenue and River Pines Road is mostly used as a gateway between the target range and blue mountain areas.
But it has been in need of repairs for years.
As the south avenue bridge project continues to move forward... Commuters are concerned with the proposal to remove the Maclay Bridge entirely.
"There is no safe place to travel if a new bridge is out in with bicycle pedestrian facility so basically we can't decide about this at this point until you know what is going to happen to make sure there is safe route to get to the river and to get across the river," said member of Maclay Bridge alliance.
If the Maclay Bridge is removed and a new bridge is built at the end of south avenue, the proposal calls for safe recreational access to the river.
Leaving some wondering what will be the impact to the land and river, in the long run.
"Just looking at that matrix it seemed obvious to me if the south avenue bridge is built the best thing for the river is to have the Maclay Bridge go, it not a question about greater responsibility. I'll just leave it at that and deep empathy to everyone involved," Slotnick.
Right now, there is no timeline as to when a decision will be made for what the future of the Maclay bridge will look like. We'll update you of any changes as that information becomes available.
