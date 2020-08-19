MISSOULA- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking the public for help after a snapping turtle was found near the intersection of Rattlesnake and Pineview Drive in Missoula on Monday, August 17.
FWP says snapping turtles are non-native and very rare in west-central Montana, and that they can cause substantial impacts on pond-dwelling wildlife and fisheries.
FWP is asking people, especially residents of the Rattlesnake community, to help them locate the snapping turtle as soon as possible.
If you see a snapping turtle anywhere in the Missoula Valley, you are asked to call the FWP nongame wildlife biologist, Torrey Ritter, immediately at 406-381-2339 or send them a message on Facebook here.