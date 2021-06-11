FWP hosts free paddle sports event at Frenchtown Pond State Park

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - As National Fishing and Boating Week comes to a close, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is going out with a bang. They're partnering up with The Trail Head store in Missoula to highlight paddle sports.
Together, they're putting on the Big Paddle at Frenchtown Pond State Park on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It's an opportunity that makes it easier for folks to try out paddle sports for free. Participants will be able to try out different equipment safely with the help of experts and learn more about the sports before jumping in and buying or renting equipment.
They'll have things like kayaks and paddleboards to try out. When visitors aren't on the water, they'll be able to learn more about paddle sports, fishing access sites and boater safety. There's going to be burgers, hot dogs and raffle prizes.
Jess Martin is an AmeriCorps member with Montana State Parks. She helped organize the event. She encourages all water lovers to come out no matter what skill level. She shared it's a great way to try paddling out for the first time.
"For the demo of equipment, we're going to have river experts there helping people with the demo and make sure everyone's safe and having a lot of fun," Martin said.
She added it's going to be a fun day celebrating paddle sports, but also a chance to learn or get a refresher on being safe out on the water.
The Big Paddle will take place Saturday, June 12 at Frenchtown Pond State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, click here.