FWP says to be prepared, have the right gear ahead of boating season

MONTANA - As another warm weekend approaches, many Montanans may plan to hit the rivers.
Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding recreationalists about staying safe when boating on the water.
This time of year it's especially important to be careful because river waters are high, there's low visibility with mud and rivers change with new debris that can be hard to see.
Sara Smith, program coordinator with FWP, said having the right gear is especially important when out boating.
She provided this list of essentials to pack:
- A life vest that fits properly
- A throw rope in case someone ends up in the water
- A spare set of dry clothes, water temperatures are extremely cold and hypothermia can set in quickly
- A first aid kit
Smith said above all, it's important to do your homework.
"Talk to maybe your local fishing guides, people who are on the water a lot," Smith said. "Find out if there have been any channel changes in the river, or if there are any new hazards that they've marked, so that you can be aware of those and you don't get caught by surprise when you're going down the river and all of the sudden there's a tree that never used to be there. Doing your research, doing your homework and having the right gear can go a long ways."
According to FWP, since 2015, there have been 19 deaths from boating incidents on Montana rivers. This includes fishing boats, kayaks and canoes. Anything more than zero is a problem, Smith said.
For more tips on river safety, FWP has provided a webinar that can be accessed here.