MISSOULA, Mont. - Hoop traps will be set up in local ponds, sloughs, backwaters and other waterways throughout Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Region 2 to capture and remove invasive snapping turtles.
Traps will be set up from July 1 through October 1, and will mostly be in the Clark Fork and Bitterroot River drainages.
FWP says the hoop traps are not dangerous to people or pets and rarely result in by-catch of non-target species.
Recreationists are asked to not disturb the traps.
If you have any questions about this effort, you are asked to please contact Torrey Ritter, FWP Nongame Wildlife Biologist for Region 2, at 406-542-5551.
Anyone who sees or hears a snapping turtle anywhere in the Bitterroot, Blackfoot or Clearwater drainages, or in the Clark Fork River drainage upstream of St. Regis is asked to call Ritter at the number listed above as soon as possible.