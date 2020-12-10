Fish caught west of Missoula in the Clark Fork River may not be safe to eat according to recent findings.
Pollution biologists are looking at rainbow trout in the Clark Fork River between the Bitterroot and the Flathead Rivers, and their findings suggest those fish could be dangerous to eat
"We already had the advisory on the northern pike back in 2013 to avoid consumption and we are adding the rainbow trout to that," Pollution Biologist Trevor Selch said.
According to new research from 2018 and 2019, Fish Wildlife and Parks say the level of toxins found in rainbow trout have risen to unsafe levels.
"The data we collected is in conjunction with the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agencies) so we are looking for dioxins and P.C.B's and those are consistent with the pulp and paper mill industry," Selch said.
The latest research found that the toxins that were in the trout could be related to the toxins produced by a pulp mills, like the Smurfit Stone Site near Frenchtown, but FWP cant say for sure.
"We have really been looking into the ecological and human health risks so we haven't really gotten to the source attribution stage yet so we don't know where all the dioxins are coming from but we are just saying this is what is in the fish and this is the current recommended consumption is," Selch said.
The current studies have only took samples for rainbow trout and northers pike but Selch believes other species have also been contaminated
"There are some brown trout, some small mouth, and large mouth bass in those areas as well and we didn't sample those, but because of their eating habits, their habitat use, and their life spans are very similar, its likely if we did, they would have elevated levels of contaminants as well so we might add all spices to the advisory along that section of the river," Selch said.
The current study goes along the Clark Fork River all the way to St. Regis but Selch is concerned the contaminants could be going even further down stream and more research is needed.
FWP says because its not currently fishing season, they're not worried about residents eating these contaminated fish. But next spring they will announce their official consumption guidelines.