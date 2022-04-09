MISSOULA, Mont. - Something that comes as no surprise since the pandemic began was supply and demand causing shortages nationwide which even affected those getting garage doors.

For realtors, it was the common soar eye considering that was one big reason some homes couldn't be sold.

President of the Montana Association of REALTORS, Bill Leininger shares, although at one point earlier on during the pandemic homes were almost at end of the building process, they were still not able to hit the market as a completed home.

He remembers driving up and down the areas in western Montana with homes ready for sale with a sign on the lawn, but this shortage caused major issues for realtors.

"You go by and you see a lot of these homes didn't have garage doors and it was just against the supply chain. These factories workers weren't there doing catch up but you just got to figure you should be able to get a garage door right, and it took time but it does come in,” said Leininger.

As supply chains ease up on those delays. We could see more homes hit the market; we could still take time before the garage door comes in.