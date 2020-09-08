It's been a hard summer for gardeners, not because of the weather or COVID-19, but because community gardens have been experiencing high levels of theft and vandalism.
It got so prominent organizers had to put up signs around the gardens warning folks picking from plots that aren't theirs is stealing.
One Gardener, Jeremy Cox and his dog Tucker walk to their plot in the Northside Community Garden every day to tend to his plants.
"We have some cabbage, that was peas, there are green beans, a little bit of everything," Cox said as he walks around his plot.
This is his first year having a space at the community garden, while he said its been going well for him, he has seen what has happened to some of his plot neighbors.
"The thing that I've seen the most evidence of is people coming along and harvesting things for other people then leaving them at their plot, but if the owner doesn't come for a few days, everything goes to waste," Cox said.
Seeing the waste is what hurts him the most. While Cox gardens for a hobby, he knows some families rely on the food that comes from these community gardens.
"Frustration is the biggest thing, because they have worked hard and then come to harvest something that is not there," Cox said.
According to the Missoulian, It's more than just vegetables. A picnic table and fencing material have also been stolen this summer.
One gardener told the paper she's filed three police reports for both theft and vandalism.
Some community gardens run by Garden City Harvest have fences and locks around them, we reached out to organizers Tuesday to see if a fence is in the future for the Northside garden but They have not responded.