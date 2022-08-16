The following is a press release from Missoula Rural Fire District:

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.

First arriving engine from the Lolo station reported light smoke showing from the residence with people evacuated and one needing medical attention. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish remaining fire in the crawlspace and to check for any fire extension.

Occupant of the residence was in the crawlspace repairing a gas water heater. The crawlspace filled with propane and an unknown spark caused a flash fire and explosion. The occupant was still in the crawlspace when it flashed but was able to free himself and escape to the outside. Once the first ambulance arrived, the patient was quickly transported to Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula with severe burns to half of his body. No other injuries to the other three occupants or responders on scene were reported.

Four engines, three water tenders, two ambulances, a ladder truck, and two command vehicles were on the scene of the incident. MRFD thanks Missoula Emergency Services, Florence Fire, Missoula County Sheriffs Office, and Missoula Electric CO-OP for their assistance at the scene.

MRFD Fire Investigators will be further reviewing the cause of the explosion.