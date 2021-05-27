Get a brew, not covid: Mobile pharmacy stops in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - One Billings based pharmacy is hitting the road to help get people vaccinated across the state. Pharm406 is stopping in Missoula this week to get people vaccinated while they enjoy their happy hour all at once.
The pharmacy is teaming up with Cranky Sam Public House to reward folks for getting vaccinated. Adults who take part receive a free beer, and kids will receive a free soda.
They're offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for free.
In places like Missoula, it's a fun way to get vaccinated. In more rural places like Glasgow and Sheridan, where they aren't able to hold the Pfizer vaccine, it gives kids 12 and up a better chance to get the shot.
"There's a lot of need for access," Kyle Austin, pharmacist with Pharm406, said. "It's not just anybody can get it anywhere. There's a demand for it. Also, availability and convenience. By going out and working with breweries, it allows people to get it conveniently and get vaccinated, and have a good time at it too."
The pharmacist shared they did see a slow down in people taking part, but it's started to pick up again in the last week.
Pharm406 will be back at Cranky Sam's on Thursday, May 27 from noon to 7 p.m. They will then head to Sheridan, Montana for an event on Saturday, May 29.