Get a brew, not covid: Mobile pharmacy stops in Missoula

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * From this evening until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday night and continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&