MISSOULA, Mont. - As the sport of skateboarding continues to grow, deputing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, a group of Missoula skaters is working to get even more girls into the sport.
They're traveling the state to bring skateboarding to smaller towns.
Girls on Shred is a group of girl, femme and non-binary skaters that aims to create an inclusive, friendly space for skaters to feel comfortable, no matter their skating ability.
This week the group is hosting free clinics in Lincoln, Great Falls, Big Sandy, Box Elder, Malta, Havre, Shelby, Browning and Whitefish.
They'll have gear available to borrow, so all you have to do is show up.
Skateparks can be intimidating with so many guys, so Girls on Shred works to make it easier for girls to join in.
Mariah Partin joined the group when she moved to Missoula as a way to meet new people. She said she felt welcomed right off the bat.
"You hear us hyping each other up a lot," Partin said. "We'll be in the background being like, 'oh yeah, you got this,' things like that. To hear that positive encouragement is so amazing and I think it really helps take that fear away because it's all about, you know, you can do this."
On top of skating, in the winters, the group hosts snowboarding events.
Looking ahead, Girls on Shred is planning to fundraise in order to get the communities their visiting more gear to make it easier to get into skateboarding.
Below is the full skatepark tour itinerary:
- August 9 - Lincoln 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- August 9 - Great Falls 6 to 8 p.m.
- August 10 - Big Sandy Noon to 3 p.m.
- August 11 - Box Elder 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- August 12 - Malta Noon to 3 p.m.
- August 12 - Havre 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- August 13 - Shelby Noon to 2 p.m.
- August 13 - Browning 4 to 6 p.m.
- August 14 - Whitefish Noon to 3 p.m.
For more information about Girls on Shred, visit their Instagram here or email girlsonshred@gmail.com