MISSOULA, Mont. - Following the Missoula County election results where the fairgrounds bond fell short in votes and did not pass. We're catching up with the Glacier Ice Rink which would have funded much needed improvements given its year-round use on the fairgrounds.
Executive director Laura Henning says right now for her and the team its all about timing. Choosing what makes the most sense both financially and making the current space work for everyone.
"We're disappointed but we're not going to stop pursuing a third sheet of ice, we're just going to put it on pause for a little bit, and in the meantime work on improving this facility and doing some long overdue improvements,” said Henning.
Those improvements include upgrading areas in the building, adding in much needed space in the locker room and seats in the stands for events coming through the facility all year round. Although, with some things on the back-burner compromise is still needed.
"We're still going to share the space with 4-H come the summer we're still going to have to get out, we're going to have to bring the cows in, we've been doing it for 25 years so we'll just keep doing it,” said Henning.
Even with some of those desired improvements on pause, the rink isn't backing down from one day having everything they want to give to Missoula.
"We're here for the community and I think that's the biggest thing, we'll continue to be here in one form or another for hopefully another 25 years,” said Henning.
And to inch them closer to their dream, they plan to fundraise their own funds over the next several years and hopefully get some of those upgrades in place by 2024.
