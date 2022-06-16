GLACIER, Mont. - As weather heats up across the state, tourism at Glacier National Park is increasing.

Yellowstone National Park is closed for the time being due to flooding, but this is driving more tourism to Glacier County.

Although the park hasn't experienced any major closures, flooding through the park has made water conditions dangerous for visitors.

The National Park Service is advising visitors to be cautious when passing by rivers and streams, avoiding them if possible.

Flooding in the park has led to the closure of trails near the Quarter Circle Bridge and the Inside North Fork.

For updates on road closures and park access, you can visit the park website.