WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park (GNP) is looking for residential properties to lease within 50 miles of West Glacier beginning in spring 2023.

The types of properties may be one, two or three-bedroom apartments or houses, they need to have the key appliances and laundry facilities, GNP said in a Facebook post.

Occupancy would begin in April or May.

The registration deadline to lease out properties is March 9.