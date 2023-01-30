WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park visitors may access 2023 vehicle reservations beginning Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

GNP wrote in a release visitors may get reservations on Recreation.gov with two different booking options, one about four months ahead or 24-hours ahead.

The 24-hour advance reservation option will open May 25 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

GNP requires visitors have reservations to access Going-to-the-Sun Road west side entrances and the North Fork area May 26 through September 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Going-to-the-Sun Road reservations are valid for three days, and North Fork reservations are valid for one day.

GNP said in its release they are requiring one reservation per vehicle per valley to be able to get to Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys on the east side of the park beginning July 1 through Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., new for the 2023 season.

Reservations for the Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys are valid for one day, and become available March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

The park will be requiring vehicle reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road from the Rising Sun check point beginning July 1; however, visitors may get to the St. MaryVisitor Center and park shuttle outside the vehicle reservation area.

GNP said they are requiring separate reservations for each specified areas of the park.

Reservations cost $2 for processing fees, visitors must create an account on Recreation.gov in order to book reservations--GNP said visitors should do this before opening day of reservations.

Alternatively, visitors may call the Recreation.gov call center to book a reservation.

GNP said the call center does not grant priority in getting a reservation, but it is a different method for visitors who cannot access the internet or are not as tech-savvy.

The following are the numbers for the reservation all centers:

Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777

The following are the vehicle reservation block release dates for each area of the park:

Going-to-the Sun Road corridor and North Fork vehicle reservations Block release date Vehicle reservations available Feb. 1 *May 26 - June 30 March 1 July 1 - July 31 April 1 Aug. 1 - Aug 31 May 1 Sept. 1 - Sept. 10

**Many Glacier Valley and Two Medicine Valley vehicle reservation Block release date Vehicle reservation dates available Feb. 1 No dates available March 1 July 1 - July 31 April 1 Aug. 1 - Aug. 31 May 1 Sept. 1 - Sept. 10

* "During this time, it is likely only a portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open. Check the park website for road status or to sign up for text alerts. Vehicle reservations are not required for any east entrances until July 1," according to GNP's release.

** "Each valley requires a separate reservation," according to GNP's release.

Each vehicle will need an entry pass, on top of vehicle reservations , for every park entrance:

$35 vehicle pass valid for seven days

Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass

Glacier National Park Annual Pass

"Visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, Many Glacier, or Two Medicine can use their reservation for entry instead of a $2 reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation," GNP said in its release.

"Landowners inside the park are not required to have a vehicle reservation to access their properties. Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park."